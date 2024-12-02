



Pix Automático is designed to facilitate recurring payments, enabling consumers to authorise repeat transactions such as subscriptions, utilities, and memberships through a single upfront consent.







This functionality removes the need for consumers to approve each transaction manually, aiming to reduce friction in payment flows. The system supports cross-regional recurring transactions within Brazil, addressing a key challenge in the country’s payment infrastructure.

Pix Automático also plays a role in expanding financial inclusion. By enabling recurring payments through Pix, it opens access to recurring services for the approximately 60 million Brazilians who do not hold credit cards, a significant portion of the population.

The Central Bank of Brazil developed Pix Automático as part of its ongoing efforts to improve Pix, which currently serves over 174 million users nationwide. This new feature adds recurring payment capabilities to Brazil’s widely adopted instant payment method.

PPRO is providing merchants and PSPs with access to Pix Automático through its platform, offering a sandbox environment and relevant technical documentation. This integration allows businesses to adopt recurring payment functionality quickly and efficiently, leveraging Pix’s widespread user base.

Key benefits available through PPRO’s integration include access to Brazil’s preferred instant payment method with added recurring transaction support, reduced payment declines, and potentially improved subscriber retention due to smoother payment flows. Additionally, the platform provides local infrastructure and expertise to support global and regional merchants.

This deployment follows PPRO’s earlier introduction of a Subscriptions for Local Payments solution and aligns with broader trends towards embedding recurring payments in local payment ecosystems. The rollout of Pix Automático marks a further step in the development of Brazil’s payment landscape, aiming to facilitate recurring transactions and extend digital financial services to more consumers.





Rising competition in Brazil

Brazil’s payments ecosystem has become one of the most dynamic and competitive in the world, driven by rapid digitisation, regulatory innovation, and growing consumer demand for real-time, low-cost payment options. In recent years, the country has seen a proliferation of PSPs, fintechs, and neobanks offering tailored solutions for both consumers and businesses. These local players have capitalised on high smartphone penetration and the widespread adoption of digital banking, gaining significant market share by offering user-friendly interfaces, instant transfers, and lower fees compared to traditional financial institutions.

Amid this evolving environment, global payment providers and platforms are under increasing pressure to localise their offerings in order to remain competitive. The popularity of Pix, combined with regulatory efforts to promote financial inclusion and diversify payment channels, has made it essential for international companies to integrate with Brazil’s domestic systems. Features like Pix Automático are particularly relevant in this context, as they allow foreign merchants and PSPs to compete more effectively with local providers by supporting recurring payments through Brazil’s preferred payment method. As regulatory support continues to favour interoperability and consumer-centric innovation, the ability to offer simple local payment experiences is becoming a strategic imperative for global firms operating in the region.