Powertranz, NCR, Bluefin partner for integration in NCR Aloha POS system

This, together with Bluefin’s Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) solution, enables quick serve restaurants across the Caribbean to support integrated EMV and PCI Validated P2PE point of sale card processing. EMV chip technology is the global standard for credit and debit card payments. Named after its original developers (Europay, Mastercard and Visa), the technology uses computer chips to authenticate and secure chip card transactions.

The Powertranz payment gateway is now compliant and integrated with NCR Aloha POS, the platform of sale used by 80,000+ large and small restaurants around the world. Aloha POS is a cloud-based retail solution designed for various types of dining restaurants that include casual dining, quick service, fast casual and fine dining restaurants.

Powertranz is a Card Present payment platform provider that processes integrated Point of Sale transactions, including EMV and PCI Validated Point to Point Encryption (P2PE), in the Caribbean marketplace. The company is based in Bermuda, along with its sister company, First Atlantic Commerce. For more information about First Atlantic Commerce, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.