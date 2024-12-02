Powertranz, FAC to remove complexity in face-to-face card payment acceptance

Powertranz is a payment gateway that provides Integrated Point of Sale (POS)/card present transaction processing, including EMV and PCI Validated Point to Point Encryption (P2PE), for merchants across the Caribbean. The payment platform features PCI Validated P2PE via Powertranz’s partnership with Bluefin Payment Systems.

Powertranz currently supports chip and PIN, chip and signature, and magnetic stripe read capabilities across 17 Caribbean countries.

