PowaTag launches mobile, audio-triggered ecommerce app

The ecommerce application combines elements of mobile payments, QR Codes and audio recognition to provide an all-in-one solution for brands and retailers to target customers in different physical and online environments.

The audio solution, meanwhile, will be a sound that the average person will not hear. All of the tags and sounds will trigger the PowaTag app to look up whatever product has been scanned. That will then lead a user through set of screens to let a user buy the product in question. The application will act as a digital wallet, either storing payment details so that you do not need to enter them, or linking up with a payment solution.

According to the source, Powa has signed up almost 240 brands to the product so far. The application is live and commercial deployments are expected to be rolling out gradually in 2014.