PowaPOS partners with iConnect for tablet-based POS solutions

The PowaPOS T-Series is a POS platform that integrates a number of tablet platforms, with a printer, 2D barcode/QR code scanner, cash drawer, EMV payment terminal and expansion ports.

POS Portal, which is a US distribution partner for PowaPOS, is set to provide the PowaPOS/iConnect solution to merchants. POS Portal provides merchant-ready mPOS solutions to the merchant customers of software developers, independent sales organizations, processors and agents.

In recent news, Powa Technologies Group has acquired Hong Kong-based mobile solutions provider MPayMe in a move to extend its global reach and provide an enhanced payment solution for the retail, telecoms and utility industries.