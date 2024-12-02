Powa Technologies partners Swiff to bring mPOS to emerging markets

The addition of the PowaPOS platform into the Swiff portfolio is set to span three continents representing significant numbers of emerging markets, including two of the MINT markets of Mexico and Nigeria.

The PowaPOS solution cornerstone is the PowaPOS T-Series, a tablet-based POS platform to combine a number of features into one space saving design, including integrated EMV-readiness, printer, barcode, swivel stand, USB expansion ports and universal operating systems (iOS, Android, Windows). It also features the PowaPIN, a small EMV chip-and-pin acceptance device. In addition to the PowaPIN, Swiff is also set to deploy the PowaPOS T-Series.

Swiff is a white-label mobile payment platform that offers a suite of m-commerce solutions: Swiff Pay, Swiff mWallet, Swiff Authentication and others.

In recent news, Powa Technologies has unveiled the launch of PowaPOS, a retail point-of-sale system. PowaPOS has also unveiled key partnerships with three payments companies, namely the UK-based Secure Retail, Belgium-based Worldline, an Atos company, and US-based The Phoenix Group.