Powa Technologies launches PowaPOS

PowaPOS is the physical retail component of the company’s vision of enabling commerce online and offline. The PowaPOS platform features a tablet-based POS system, along with an EMV-ready card acceptance device, universal tablet OS support, and an enhanced server and POS software developer program.

PowaPOS solutions have been enhanced for sale by retail banks, payment service providers, third-party processors, mobile network operators and systems integrators, enabling them to provide mobile and tablet-based POS services to their customers through an array of products and services, such as PowaPOS T-Series (a POS platform that integrates tablet platforms, with a printer, 2D barcode/QR code scanner, cash drawer, EMV payment terminal and a number of expansion ports), PowaPIN (an EMV chip and PIN acceptance device designed for mobile payment applications), PowaPOS SDK (which provides universal smartphone and tablet OS support), PowaPOS Server (a enterprise payment system and management tool designed to enable these POS devices), and the PowaPOS Developer Program.

At TRANSACT 14, PowaPOS has also unveiled key partnerships with three payments companies, namely the UK-based Secure Retail, Belgium-based Worldline, an Atos company, and US-based The Phoenix Group.

In recent news, Powa Technologies has revealed its new application product, dubbed PowaTag.