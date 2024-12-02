Powa Technologies, Ingram Micro ink North American distribution deal

In September 2014, Ingram Micro announced its intentions to expand its POS offerings, as well as broaden its vertical market strategy to include retail and finance markets.

Earlier this year, Powa Technologies has unveiled the PowaPOS T-Series, a tablet-based solution that integrates enhanced components into one POS stand.

Also, the PowaPOS SDK combines a set of features that work with existing tablet applications across iOS, Android and Windows operating systems with a single API.

The PowaPOS solution cornerstone is the PowaPOS T-Series, a tablet-based POS platform to combine a number of features into one space saving design, including integrated EMV-readiness, printer, barcode, swivel stand, USB expansion ports and universal operating systems (iOS, Android, Windows). It also features the PowaPIN, a small EMV chip-and-pin acceptance device. In addition to the PowaPIN, Swiff is also set to deploy the PowaPOS T-Series.