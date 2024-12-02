Powa Technologies enables payments for ISVs with Worldpay

With this relationship, a number of POS software developers can connect to Worldpay’s payments technology services - along with the PowaPOS T25 tablet-based hardware - via PowaPOS SDK.

PowaPOS is a point-of-sale (POS) platform purpose built for tablet-based payments. The PowaPOS platform features a built in thermal printer, 2D QR/barcode scanner, orientation sensor, as well as the optional PowaPOS cash drawer. With its SDK, PowaPOS is a tablet-based platform that integrates with all POS software applications across all operating systems. The PowaPOS Developer Program also supports third-party payment devices, including NFC/Apple Pay devices, and PowaTag, Powa’s mobile commerce enablement app.

Worldpay is a global provider of payment and risk services. The company offers a service which includes card acquiring, treasury, gateway, alternative payments and risk management, all of which can be provided with a single integration to Worldpay.

Powa Technologies is an international commerce startup that creates technologies that enable purchases online and offline. Powa provides several solutions such as PowaTag, PowaPOS and PowaWeb.