Powa Technologies acquires MPayMe

The merger between the two privately held companies will see Powa Technologies and MPayMe operate as a single global entity under the Powa brand to bring in a class of universal mobile payment that is set to reach customers and merchants across Europe, Asia and the US.

PowaTag, a mobile commerce solution that enables shoppers to complete purchases by scanning tags on anything from products to billboards, is set to use ZNAP’s pbSecurePay app for global billing and mailing Pitney Bowes to enable payment for approximately 23 billion utility bills a year.

In recent news, Powa Technologies has entered a strategic partnership with Swiff, a global provider of mobile payments, to bring PowaPOS to its customer base.