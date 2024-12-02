Powa, Ingram Micro expand partnership with Asia Pacific deal

With this move, the global technology provider showcases its commitment to its point-of-sale (POS) business by expanding its relationship with Powa to facilitate tablet-based payment adoption in the Asian market.

In 2014, Ingram Micro unveiled its intentions to expand its POS offerings, as well as broaden its vertical market strategy to include retail and finance markets.

PowaPOS is fully integrated to incorporate all common retail peripherals and support all POS software across all operating systems: iOS, Android and Windows. Through a single cord, the PowaPOS T25 powers a built in thermal printer, 2D scanner, universal tablet mount, orientation sensor, an optional PowaPOS Cash Drawer, and can support third-party payment devices, including NFC-enabled. With its advanced, single API SDK, PowaPOS easily integrates with all POS software applications, as well as PowaTag, Powa Technologies’ mobile commerce enablement app.

Powa Technologies is an international commerce startup that creates technologies that enable purchases online and offline. Powa provides several solutions such as PowaTag, PowaPOS and PowaWeb.

In recent news, Bindo, a retail technology company, has entered a partnership with Powa Technologies and APG China, a provider of retail industry cash drawers.