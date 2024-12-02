Powa brings mPOS to Mexico via Sophitech partnership

The partnership aims to tap into the growing demand from retailers to use tablets to run their businesses with greater ease (mobile) and fewer costs, two key features for small businesses.

Sophitech recently launched its cloud-based POS application for iPad, SkyPOS, which is now available and fully integrated with the PowaPOS T25.

The new announcement comes in the wake of further expansion - in recent news, Powa Technologies has teamed up with CT-Payment, a Canadian payment processor, to provide ISOs and software development partners with integrated access to payments processing.