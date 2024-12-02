PostNL register revenue increase due to parcel growth

PostNL revenue grew to EUR 4.25 billion in 2014, with underlying operating income, excluding its UK mail business Whistl, reaching at EUR 293 million, postandparcel.info reports.

Chief executive Herna Verhagen has claimed that parcels yielded significant growth, with a volume increase of 8.8%. The postal operator also invested in the expansion of services such as evening and Sunday delivery and has rolled out parcel lockers.

PostNL’s domestic mail business saw its revenue slip by 2% to EUR 2.01 billion in 2014 as a whole, but underlying cash operating income nearly tripled to EUR 231 million due to cost-cutting, new labour agreements and price increases. The company’s addressed mail volume declined by 10.7% year-on-year in 2014, a slower decline than the 11.9% seen in 2013.

PostNL’s parcels business saw its revenue up 6% year-on-year in 2014, to EUR 854 million, with underlying cash operating income up 10% to EUR 98 million. On the international side of the business, PostNL said its revenue grew 6% to EUR 1.71 billion, with underlying cash operating income falling by 75% to EUR 8 million, with results impacted by the roll-out of end-to-end delivery services in the UK by joint venture Whistl.