PostFinance taps NICE for voice recognition

PostFinance aims to become the first Swiss bank to integrate RTA, giving customers access to a new level of customer experience with secure authentication using voice biometrics that allows them to access their information from anywhere, according to their official press release.

So far the Swiss PSP has reduced identification and authentication times of customers calling the contact centre by more than half and thus improves customer experience. The partnership with NICE started in 2011.

NICE RTA is a holistic solution that authenticates the caller, calling from anywhere, and for any purpose, in a secure and effortless manner. RTA covers multiple channels and call types, including complex calls that are typical to contact centres, ensuring that customers are not exposed to identity theft or account takeover.