Post Office partners with Western Union for digital international payments

Western Union’s cross-border money movement platform will be accessible as an integrated service on a jointly branded online portal.

Businesses will be able to make use of Western Union’s WU-EDGE platform, which offers near real-time payments in 54 currencies, along with cash flow and profit protection tools.

Working together with Western Union means that Post Offce can offer customers the capability to transfer money online – not just to bank accounts, but also to mobile wallets and retail agent locations in more than 200 countries and territories.