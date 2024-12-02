Post Office partners with Western Union





Following this announcement, Western Union is set to be the sole provider of international money transfer services at Post Office branches. The company will also expand beyond the current Post Office locations, a process which is expected to offer its money transfer services to several locations across the UK.

In addition, both institutions will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Post Office x Western Union partnership

According to the official press release, the collaboration between Post Office and Western Union is expected to further strengthen the commercial offer for postmasters and strategic partners, supporting optimised footfall and improved service opportunities in branches. At the same time, as part of the new deal with Western Union, postmasters and strategic partners will have the possibility to benefit from secure financial incentives for every money transfer transaction handled in a branch, building on the strategy firstly introduced in October 2024.

Furthermore, both organisations will remain committed to further investment in marketing, with more opportunities for bespoke signage and dual-branded marketing campaigns being set to be taken into consideration. The partnership is also based on the shared commitment to providing convenient, reliable access to cross-border financial services for customers across the UK, while remaining focused on delivering an integrated retail and digital experience as well.