Post Danmark opens 1,000th post office, to boost ecommerce access

The company said the new branch represents its efforts to expand access to its postal services, particularly with a view to the huge popularity of ecommerce in Denmark, postandparcel.info reports. Post Danmark, part of the PostNord Group, said it has opened more than 225 new post since 2008, to boost customer access, 150 of which opened in 2014.

Customers can pick up packages, ship items, send letters and buy stamps at the new post offices, which are mainly located within partner grocery stores, fuel stations, bookshops and news stands. The retail locations offer longer opening hours that match the expectations of an increasingly web-savvy customer base, the company said, cited by the source.

Post Danmark said that, by the end of 2015, it expects to have 1,525 collection points for parcels across Denmark, including the company’s 475 parcel locker terminals. The 1,000th post office is located in the Kvickly supermarket on Frederiksberg’s Falconer Avenue (Falkoner Allé).

The company, which is 40% owned by the Danish State and 60% by the Swedish State as part of PostNord, is battling for the Danish parcel market against rivals including DHL, GLS and UPS, while also facing decline in its letters volumes, a 12% year-on-year volume decline in 2014, as Danes turn in large numbers to the internet for their communications.