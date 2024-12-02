Posera, POS Portal to deliver EMV pay-at-the-table solution across US

SecureTablePay enables customers to pay their restaurant bill directly at the table via secure EMV-compliant transactions. This solution allows the server to perform all functions of completing the payment transaction directly at the table – including pulling up the check, accepting and authorizing payment, and closing the table with full reconciliation to the point-of-sale (POS).

POS Portal is equipped to configure and deliver all the necessary hardware components for SecureTablePay. POS Portal also offers front-line support, troubleshooting, and replacement services for payments hardware regardless of the independent software vendor (ISV) or processor used.

Posera is a provider of software solutions for the hospitality industry. The company’s full service solutions include: SecureTablePay, Maitre’D, and KDS. Posera’s solutions are deployed globally across the full spectrum of restaurants, from large chains and independent table service restaurants to international quick service chains and its products have been translated into eight languages.