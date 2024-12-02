Portugal: PFS, Unicambio partner for the launch of Multi-Currency MasterCard-branded prepaid card

The prepaid card can be purchased from 49 Unicambio bureaus at airports and in major shopping malls in Portugal, along with Madeira Island, as well as online. The Multi-Currency MasterCard prepaid card enables corporate clients and cardholders to hold multiple currencies in one card.

Moreover, there is an online platform for management of the prepaid card. The platform also allows the cardholder to buy and sell currency, locking in exchange rates just as the customer travels. Additionally, should the cardholders travel to multiple countries, they can transfer any of their currencies into the new chosen wallet by use of the smartphone app or online. A card can hold multiple balances of different currencies.

The prepaid card integrates the “Emergency card” feature which allows the cardholder to purchase a second “emergency” card. The second card can be used when customers lose the primary card and, as a back-up, they activate it via the online management portal and all balances are moved to the emergency card. As a consequence, the primary card is closed and any fraudulent use is kept at bay.

The card defaults to the transaction currency if the latter is one of the 4 supported currencies currently offered by Unicambio, thus preventing the cardholder from being charged expensive FX fees and international charges.

Funds can also be transferred to another Unicambio prepaid card.