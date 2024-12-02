Portugal mandates B2G e-invoicing beginning in January 2019

For this purpose, the Portuguese government has developed A Entidade de Serviços Partilhados da Administração Públic (eSPap), a platform to service electronic invoicing in public procurement.

In preparation to fulfil the requirements imposed by the Directive 2014/55/EU, Portugal will take one step further by making it mandatory for suppliers to public administrations (PA’s) to send invoices exclusively electronically starting from 1st January 2019.

Who is affected by the requirements

PA’s have, since January 1, 2018, been required to be able to receive and process e-invoices in a structured format compatible with the European Norm (EN).

The Central PAs via the governmental platform, eSPap. Other PAs either via eSPap or private service provider of their choice.