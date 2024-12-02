Portugal: Fnac to launch m-payments pilot

The trial is set to take place at the Fnacs new stores in Oeiras, due to open 12 December. Cláudia Almeida e Silva, general director for Spain and Portugal of Fnac, mentioned there are two similar pilots underway in Spain where, contrary to Portugal, customers are increasingly using smartphones and tablets to search for information and buy products.

Although the cash register line will be eliminated, there will be no change in the control system, or in the number of employees at the store.