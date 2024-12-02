Porter Airlines, Mastercard, BMO partner for rewards programme

The BMO VIPorter Mastercard suite will be available for Canadian travellers and will boast a series of rewards.

What is new with the BMO ViPorter Mastercard card?

The brand new collaboration brings together three important players in their industries, driven by a shared commitment to provide excellent customer experience and boost sales. The new credit card programme will allow customers to obtain VIPorter points faster and redeem them for flights through daily purchases. Thus, BMO and Porter claim they will make travelling more convenient for Canadians and bring a series of strategic rewards.

At the same time, the new card aims to help VIPorter members to redeem points faster across Porter’s growing list of global airline partners and its expanding North American network. For every flight purchased, members receive 100% of their eligible points, including Basic economy fares.

Moreover, customers will be able to redeem any seat across the company’s expanding network with no blackout dates and earn confirmed PorterReserve flight certifications when spending a minimum of USD 3,000 per year.





More about the companies

Canada-based Porter Airlines was found in 2006 and currently operates 32 destinations with a fleet size of 72 airplanes. The company is an Official 4 Star Airline in the World Airline Star Rating and has made a name of itself by elevating economy air travelling.

BMO Financial Group is one of the largest banks by assets in North America, with assets totalling USD 1.41 trillions.

US giant Mastercard is one of the most popular card issuers and acquires across the globe, empowering people and businesses in over 200 countries. The fintech supports a wide array of digital payment choices, making transactions simple, secure, and accessible.