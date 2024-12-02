POPcodes launches to enhance "order online, pick up in store" retail model

POPcodes, a Canada-based company led by North American retail executives, bridges the gap between ecommerce and physical shopping by giving consumers a code when checking out online, which they can then use to redeem purchases or promotions at the cash register.

Because POPcodes integrates with existing ecommerce platforms and in-store point-of-sale systems, it supports the entire “clicks to bricks” customer journey.

By entering their verified phone number and three-digit passcode – their personal POPcode – when in store, customers using POPcodes can redeem an online order or generate a proof of promotion at any participating location without having to print out their order confirmations or showing a photo ID.

Through POPcodes online API, merchants can create a proof of purchase or proof of promotion that sends data related to the consumers online transaction or registration for an online promotion to a variety of function-specific POP templates. These enable merchants to send a range of content (including location data, product and pricing information, product suggestions) for display and also for in-store output on demand.