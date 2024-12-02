Pop-up retail brings more than GBP 2 bln to UK economy

According to a recent study conducted by EE and the Center for Economics and Business Research, vacant stores on Britains high streets have been used by retailers to test store concepts, products ranges and different geographic locations by installing temporary stores called pop-up shops. This practice has become established and, according to the Britains Pop-Up Retail Economy Report, is worth GBP 2.3 billion a year to the economy, accounting for 0.76% of total UK turnover from retail, up from 0.6% in 2014.

The report reveals that 44% of consumers surveyed had visited a pop-up in 2015, and they spent GBP 8 per month more than before, at an annual total of GBP 124 per person.