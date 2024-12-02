Poorest regions of China see faster ecommerce adoption

The biggest rises in online retail sales during the first 11 months of 2017 were posted by Gansu province, Guizhou province and Tibet autonomous region, some of the poorest regions in the country.

Sales rose 114% year-on-year in Gansu and 76% year-on-year in Guizhou, more than double the average growth figure nationwide during that period.

Chinas total online retail sales reached USD 1 trillion from January to November 2017, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics cited by Caixin.