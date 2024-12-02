Pomelo launches rewards program for international money transfers





This new initiative improves the way people transfer money to the Philippines by allowing customers to earn rewards for their transactions.







What are Pomelo Points?

The Pomelo Points program offers an opportunity for customers to earn points every time they send money internationally, specifically to the Philippines. For every dollar sent using a debit card, customers will earn one point, while using a Pomelo Mastercard will reward them with two points. These points can be redeemed for digital gift codes to access services such as rides and food delivery through a partnership with Grab.

Key features of Pomelo Points

Zero-fee transfers: in addition to earning points, Pomelo customers can send money without paying any transfer fees.

Flexible rewards: the points can be used to redeem a variety of digital gift codes, giving users access to convenient services that improve their experience with every transfer.

Partnership with Grab: through collaboration with Grab, users can turn their points into practical rewards.

By combining financial services with practical rewards, Pomelo is not only improving the remittance process but also encouraging financial inclusion and help for customers. With this program, Pomelo is offering a blend of convenience, savings, and the opportunity to improve one’s financial future. Pomelo’s new program builds on its previous innovations in the international money transfer space.

The company offers:

Send-now, pay-later service for international transfers.

Credit-building solution for international money transfers.

A secure bank transfer service.





Plans for expansion

Pomelo Points are currently available to customers sending money to the Philippines. However, the company has plans to expand the program further throughout 2025, bringing this service to more regions and users.Through Pomelo Points, the company continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the remittance industry, combining financial services with real-world benefits to deliver greater value to customers.