This launch comes as a response to the expansion of clearing houses noticed in the country, with Visa being officially approved to operate in Mexico. Within this framework, a Visa clearing house represents an option that allows the utilisation of digital payments for the development of the local economy, technologies, and greater agility for Mexico’s payment ecosystem.











Access to digital financial services

Following this announcement, Pomelos is an issuing processor operating in the Visa vault in Mexico. This highlights the company’s mission to contribute to the payments industry in the country and drive innovation. By incorporating the solution into its offering, Pomelo expands its capabilities and delivers faster time to market for companies looking to launch their card business in the region.

With the speed and scalability of this integration, Visa’s mission is to transform Mexico’s financial landscape, offering clearing solutions designed to support both issuers and acquirers in the ever-evolving market.

By integrating Visa’s new infrastructure with its current technology, Pomelo aims to improve its offering by adding more benefits for its clients, including faster processes that reduce transaction times and enable shorter time to market for financial firms to adopt this technology.

As an alternative to traditional options, the integration with digital services and solutions offers a better experience for customers and simplifies re regionalisation of operations, allowing international companies to enter the Mexican market efficiently. Pomelo’s connection to VisaNet delivers access to a global network of secure digital payments, connecting credentials that can be utilised by merchants in over 200 countries and territories.

The ability to offer businesses like Pomelo processing services through Visa’s clearing house in the country helps with the adoption of digitalisation, expanding access to faster and more secure electronic payments, and enabling the development of new technologies that facilitate access to digital financial solutions.