



As part of the acquisition, the Arrow founders join the Pomelo team in Singapore. The acquisition is expected to bring the technology and payment expertise of the company to the Pomelo team, as well as accelerate the shared commitment of building an optimised payments infrastructure platform for emerging markets.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Arrow Checkout’s acquisition

Pomelo Group represents a fast-growing payment infrastructure provider that focuses on enabling financial institutions and enterprises to deliver modern, secure, and efficient payment solutions. Arrow Checkout offered ecommerce and checkout payments technology, was backed by Y Combinator, and raised funding from multiple companies, including Peak XV (formerly Sequoia India and Southeast Asia), Alpha JWC, Meta, and angel investors from Checkout.com, Coinbase, Grab, and VISA.

Throughout this acquisition, both Pomelo Group and Arrow Checkout will prioritise the process of optimising customer service via improved, secure, and efficient solutions and expertise, as well as accelerate the overall development of the industry. The initiative is expected to strengthen the Pomelo platform’s overall position, as well as contribute to its growth prospects and drive adoption of the platform across multiple emerging markets in the region of Asia.