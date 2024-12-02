POM teams up with payment service provider Buckaroo

By working together, both parties intend to streamline the payment experience for invoices, reminders, fines, and other documents. A wide range of companies and online stores make use of Buckaroo’s payment technology: a smart checkout tool for online payments, custom solutions for debt collection, subscription services, and credit management.

The cooperation with Buckaroo is expected to allow POM to better serve their customers and respond to their needs, making the entire payment process as smooth as possible for companies and organisations.

Earlier in 2019, Buckaroo has announced that it will bring Apple Pay to its merchants across the country.