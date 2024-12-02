PolyPhaser launches ecommerce website with updated capabilities

PolyPhaser offers patented RF protection solutions, specifically supporting communications systems and the needs of advanced network applications with technologies such as HEMP Tested, DC Block, DC Pass, and Ultra-Low-PIM.

The new ecommerce website for PolyPhaser allows customers to place and track orders, access expanded product specifications, check product inventory levels, and engage in live online chat support. Thus, the company’s global customer base will find it easier to purchase and receive RF surge protection devices and other PolyPhaser products.

Users can purchase PolyPhaser products using a credit card or purchase order number. Larger orders can still be quoted directly through the PolyPhaser sales team, or through the contact us form on the new website.