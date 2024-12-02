Polymath, Blockpass collaborate on digital ID solution

As part of this partnership, Blockpass will provide clients of the Polymath platform with an identity verification solution, in a bit to facilitate user onboarding and decrease the required resources in the process. This agreement cements the companies goal of simplifying processes in the blockchain ecosystem, as well as providing manageable solutions for regulated businesses.

Polymath is a decentralised platform that creates and manages security tokens. In addition the company gives security token issuers access to the Polymath Service Provider Marketplace, where Blockpass will be listed as a KYC provider. Hong Kong-based Blockpass is a regtech and compliance platform, which offers digital identity verification as a service. The company is creating an ecosystem of pre-verified customers for easy customer onboarding, for any regulated business and industry.