Poll suggests Switzerland wants state-run eID system

In March 2019, parliament endorsed the government’s recommendation to allow private sector companies to build a system for electronic identities. The front-runner is one developed by Swiss Post and the Swiss Railways.

Findings of a recent poll show that around 87% of respondents said they wanted the state to not just check a national eID system, but also control it. About 80% wanted to use eID to sign legally-binding signatures, a service that is not available on the leading system.