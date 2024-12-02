Poll confirms Australians prefer card to cash

One-in-three Australians are card-only shoppers and almost all prefer card to cash when given the option, according to the poll, which was commissioned by payments provider Square, and surveyed 1,000 Australians.

Four-in-five Australians consider paying by card is much faster and more convenient than paying with cash, with one-in-five respondents not recalling the last time they withdrew physical cash.

Australia has one of the highest usage rates of contactless payments. Mastercard reports its PayPass tap-and-go functionality is used in around 80% of face-to-face transactions; it’s a similar story where Visa is concerned, with 92% of in-person transactions on the Visa network utilising its PayWave service.