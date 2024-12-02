Political organizations accept Bitcoin via BitPay and CoinVox agreement

The integration enables political groups to accept Bitcoin contributions and stay compliant with all relevant campaign finance regulations.

Using the BitPay-CoinVox integrated service, a campaign is able to create a button for the donation webpage which transfers the Bitcoin donation as well as collects the donor’s name, address, and email address.

CoinVox is a digital currency services company offering nonpartisan Bitcoin donation platform for political organizations.

BitPay is a payment service provider specializing in ecommerce, B2B, and enterprise solutions for digital currencies. 4BitPay offers tools to accept Bitcoin payments online or in person, with the option to receive the funds as a bank direct deposit.