Polish Post to provide complete ecommerce solution

Moreover, the company will provide a returns capability to allow consumers to return items purchased online. The would be platform will involve services from Bank Pocztowy, Polish Post’s postal insurance business Ubezpieczenia Pocztowe and the company’s digital platform Envelo for payment and invoicing.

The company, in a press release cited by the same source, reveals that online shopping accounted for about a quarter of the entire parcel market in Poland in 2013. Additionally, it carried out about 31% of those ecommerce shipments.

The Polish ecommerce market has grown about 30% year-on-year in 2012 and is now expected to rise to a market value around EUR 6.5 billion. Furthermore, nearly 20% year-on-year growth is forecasted for the next couple of years.

Polish Post invested EUR 46 million (PLN 190 million) in 2011 and 2012, and around EUR 60 million to (PLN 250 million) (EUR 60m) in 2013 in ecommerce solutions and development.

