Polish payment system Blik to be available on Netflix, Uber

PPS, created by a partnership of six Polish banks, has embedded Blik in mobile banking apps and allows users to pay online or in stores, withdraw money at ATMs, and make transfers.

PPS representatives hope that introducing the system onto sites like Netflix, through two partnerships which are due to be announced, will help expand it internationally.

In addition, according to representatives statements, PPS aims to sell its software to countries where it does not plan to launch it under the Blik brand, and is in talks to sell the system to companies in two other markets – one in Africa and one in LATAM.