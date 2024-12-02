Polish mobile payments service Blik ready for launch

Backed by six polish banks, the mobile payments service will be available to any customer of a participating bank in possession of a smartphone.

Blik uses an open standard developed by Polish Payment Standard (PSP), a company formed by Alior Bank, Bank Millennium, Bank Zachodni WBK, ING, mBank and PKO Bank Polski.

Additionally, the standard will be open for other banks, acquirers and merchants, with letters of intent having been signed with other players in the market such as Eurobank, BNP Paribas Bank Polska, Credit Agricole, Getin Bank, Idea Bank, Dotpay, CashBill and ITCard.