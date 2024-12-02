Polani Travel partners with BR-DGE

This collaboration aims to enhance the online checkout experience for Polani Travel and its subsidiary by implementing cutting-edge payment orchestration technology. Through this partnership, Polani Travel gains access to BR-DGE's platform, which encompasses more than 300 payment and technology providers integrated through a single point according to the company press release.

Polani Travel is a family-owned business established in 1965 and operates as an IATA-accredited agent. The company is transitioning to a multi-acquirer strategy, a strategic move that will enable it to optimise traffic routing and leverage data insights to make well-informed decisions regarding its payment infrastructure.

The press release cites recent research conducted by BR-DGE, which revealed that only 5% of consumers have previously used Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) options for booking holidays. Nevertheless, consumer preferences are shifting, with 42% of customers shopping for travel and holidays expressing interest in flexible payment solutions such as instalment plans or BNPL services in the future.

In response to this evolving demand for alternative payment methods, Polani Travel aims to invest in new and advanced technologies. This partnership aims to underscore the company's dedication to delivering a streamlined and hassle-free online experience for its customers.

Representatives from BR-DGE expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with Polani Travel, citing the latter's reputation for delivering premium customer experiences. They also highlighted BR-DGE's capabilities as a valuable addition to Polani Travel's services.

Officials from Polani Travel emphasiszed the company's commitment to enhancing the customer booking journey, with the payment experience playing a crucial role. Partnering with BR-DGE represents a step toward providing a smooth and effortless booking experience according to these officials.

Other BR-DGE partnerships

Polani Travel is not the only company that chose to work with BR-DGE to improve its end-to-end online payment experiences. Other notable UK-based partners include Kenwood Travel and Travel Counsellors.

In October 2023, BR-DGE worked with digital trust and safety solution provider Sift to offer merchants fraud protection services. Through this collaboration, BR-DGE merchants could access Sift’s machine learning platform for fraud and risk decisioning via its payments ecosystem connectivity tool, BR-DGE Connect. The two companies’ alliance also enables merchants to benefit from the combined integration of payment orchestration, network tokenisation, and a fraud prevention platform.

In June 2023, BR-DGE partnered with group payments platform Hands In to offer merchants improved access to flexible payments. Following the collaboration, BR-DGE’s partnership program brought together multiple payment and technology providers to offer merchants and customers their payment stacks, as well as access to the latest payment innovation and the possibility to benefit from payment orchestration.