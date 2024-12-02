Polands Alior Bank calls for fintech startups

This is the second edition of the accelerator and the Polish bank is looking for solutions in the areas of security, data analysis, supporting client’s loyalty and financial services in channels that have not yet been explored.

Startups who qualify will get mentoring, a chance for financing their solutions, and a possibility to implement them at Alior or insurance provider PZU Group (Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen).

Participants will have the chance to work on business cases of potential projects with partners that include IBM, Microsoft and Linklaters.

During the programme, each company will be able to test their solutions with real clients – and use the bank’s existing research facilities, developers’ portal and open APIs.

If necessary, solutions can be verified legally and will obtain access to KNF’s (Komisja Nadzoru Finansowego, Polish Financial Supervision Authority) sandbox.

The recruitment part of the second edition will last until 12 May 2019 and the accelerator itself will be held between June and November 2019.

The first edition was mainly focused on open banking. Among 100 applicants from all over the world, eight startups were chosen to complete a 15-week-long programme. Alior decided to invest PLN 4 million (USD 1.05 million) in one of the startups that took part – PayPo. Note that it also took a 20% stake in that company as part of the deal.