Poland: Ukash, PayUp partner to allow consumers shop, pay and play online

Under the agreement, cash consumers will be able to purchase Ukash from PayUps more than 5,000 locations across Poland in order to shop, pay and play online.

In order to make a payment at one of the online merchants worldwide that accept Ukash as a payment method, users need to enter the unique 19 digit code that comes with each Ukash receipt. The maximum single value allowed is 500 PLN.

Ukash is an online cash payment provider and e-commerce cash payment method which enables consumers to use cash to shop, pay and play online. Ukash is accepted across many online sectors, including retail, gift cards, dating and gaming. Ukash is regulated by the UK FCA (Financial Conduct Authority).

In recent news, Ukash has offered global web brands a legitimate way to overcome Brazilian multi-currency restrictions by extending its availability through convenience stores across the country.