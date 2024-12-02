Poland: PayLane launches m-payments solution

With this new addition, PayLane clients can use the first version of an Android application PayLane Go! which enables them to sell their product or service in any place via their smartphone.

After installing the application, the customer is required to fill in card data and after this, the customer can accept the purchase.

For merchants, all these transactions can be controlled in PayLanes merchant panel where they can also send an invoice to their customer. The payment form in the application is available in four languages: English, German, Polish, and Spanish.

For businesses that already have a website or store in a mobile version, PayLane has prepared a payments form. This solution can be customized to fit a customers device, with all the desired payment methods in place. The seller doesnt need to integrate special solutions for smartphones and tablet users.

In June 2013, PayLane.com added three new payment methods including Nordea Bank (Pay with Nordea), Idea Bank and postal money order.