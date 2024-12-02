Poland: online currency exchanges generate nearly EUR 6 bln of turnover in Europe in 2014

For 2015, it is expected to increase by approximately 30%, a growth rate that has been maintained from 2009, according to statistics issued by Currency One company, the owner of some Polish online currency exchanges, such as InternetowyKantor.pl and Walutomat. Currency One also announced that the turnover of its platforms in 2014 was more than EUR 2.4 billion (PLN 10.4 billion) which was more than 40% of the entire online foreign exchange market in Poland.

Companies operating in the online currency exchange industry achieve significant turnover due to low spreads they offer compared to banks and traditional currency exchanges. Walutomat in Poland has gained 132,000 customers and four million transactions in the amount of EUR 3.8 billion.