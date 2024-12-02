Poland: MasterCard launches MasterPass

MasterPass is a digital wallet that enables consumers to pay online by filling in detailed card information by storing MasterCard and other branded credit, debit and prepaid card information that is then available on all MasterPass merchant websites.

Thus, consumers no longer need to enter detailed shipping and card information to complete their online shopping at MasterPass merchant websites.

In Poland, MasterCard has partnered with online payments processor uPaid, for the integration of the digital uPaid wallet onto the former’s platform. Via the partnership, MasterCard Mobile platform will be replaced with the uPaid digital wallet and the customers will be transferred automatically to the uPaid wallet.

Nevertheless, consumers will continue to access mobile applications that enable purchases of city transport tickets in nearly 90 towns and cities across Poland, movie theater tickets, order groceries or have flower delivery services.

Currently over 40,000 merchants around the world enable customers to make online payments with MasterPass. MasterPass-enabled merchants include Zuji, Singapore Airlines, J. Crew, Rakuten, Kate Spade, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Boots UK, Bass Pro Shops and Beyond the Rack.

Marcin Kopys, CEO at uPaid, informs that, in recent years, more than 30,000 customers were involved in the MasterCard Mobile project and that, via the agreement with MasterCard, the company will provide its customers with access to services and products at more than 500 Polish merchants which are part of the MasterPass project.

The implementation of MasterPass enables Polish merchants to potentially expand their sales to consumers in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, China, New Zealand, Italy and Singapore.

At the same time, eCard, as the first acquirer, will enable MasterPass payments for its merchants in Poland.