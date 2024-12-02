Poland: cross-border ecommerce sector records 45% growth in 2014

Moreover, 83% of Polish buyers would shop more online if cost of returns was free. By comparison, Romania’s cross-border ecommerce sector has recorded a growth of 36%, Greece 30%, Hungary 21% and the Czech Republic 48%.

The global cross-border ecommerce industry is worth USD 105 billion in 2014, while this will grow to USD 307 billion by 2018, according to a presentation delivered by Ganna Yevtushenko, Head of Business Development at PayPal, during Meet Magento Poland in November 2014.

