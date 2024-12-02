Poland: Bitcoin miners to pay 23% VAT

The announcement came after a Bitcoin miner had submitted a request to seek further clarification of the country’s implementation of taxes on the sale of mined Bitcoins.

Polish authorities, in an official document which comes as a reply to the request, consider Bitcoin mining a service and the sale of these mined Bitcoins is similar to asking a fee for the service.

The argument of the authorities is contrary to that of the particular Bitcoin miner who states that Bitcoin mining and its respective sale is not applicable to taxes because it is not a commodity, the same source reports.