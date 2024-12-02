Poland: Android Pay partners PayU to boost mobile payments

The companies’ partnership provides an opportunity for faster growth of m-commerce (online shopping via telephone) and buyers will now be able to use on the internet the mobile payments that they already use in traditional stores.

Within the region, Poland has the highest share of internet connections via mobile at 57%, which is the 8th highest rate in the world. Moreover, the number of mobile connections relative to the population, at 141% in Poland, puts the country in the 2nd place in the region and 10th place in the world.

In addition, the share of online purchases paid by mobile is increasing by 1/3 year-on-year according to PayU data.

Android Pay debuted in Poland on 17 November 2016 and is currently available to clients who have cards issued by Alior Bank, BZ WBK, T-Mobile Uslugi Bankowe and Nest Bank and use devices with Android KitKat 4.4 or newer.

