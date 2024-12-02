Poland, a promising ecommerce market - report

The report highlights salient market factors which influence industry-based investors, such as the annual increase in the number of customers who shop online reported to the population of the country. The report also signals that the ecommerce market rose to 30% in 2012, as compared to 2011, a notable increase and luring for foreign investors and online retailers.

According to the report, at a European level, the Polish ecommerce market stays in between extremes with a percentage of population buying online between 30% and 50%, which means that Poland is a rapidly developing ecommerce market, along with Ireland, Austria or The Czech Republic. Poland stays between Germany, UK, France, Norway or Sweden whose percentage of online shoppers passes well beyond 50% and Spain and Italy whose percentage of online shoppers drops under the 30% barrier.

The Polish ecommerce market is currently estimated at EUR 6.5 billion, consistent with its growth of over 20 percent year-over-year.

The growing popularity of online shopping, including mobile transactions, wider access to broadband internet, dissemination of courier services and non-cash payments, as well as personalization of offers and a higher attention to quality of service are some of the dominant factors contributing to the fast development of ecommerce in Poland. For 2013, there is a 68% penetration rate of Polish internet users, among whom 48% online buyers.

The present Executive Summary Report sums up a three-year span comprehensive study, appealing to 14,000 Polish e-retailers and e-consumers.

