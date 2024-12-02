Pokemon Go plans to add NFC capabilities for trading

This is a highly anticipated feature that will give users new ways to collect Pokemon. NFC trading option will be available to some players, but not all of them, as it requires hardware support, according to bgr.com. Most smartphones come with built-in NFC chips used to handle mobile payments and other features, but older devices don’t have one.

There will be other trading options also available.