Points launches Loyalty Wallet service

By integrating the wallet APIs, Loyalty Wallet partners can add a loyalty component into their products, such as an app, a point of sale system or a digital wallet, enabling their customers and users to track and manage loyalty points and choose which programs they want to earn points in.

Moreover, they can pay for all or some of a purchase with accrued loyalty points or miles. Points Loyalty Wallet enables consumers to access all their favorite loyalty programs through any merchant, app or website integrated with the APIs, allowing them to earn and burn loyalty points through daily transactions.