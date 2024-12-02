Pogopost teams with Ingenico for mobile payments on V&A postcard app

The Pogopost app enables iPhone users to share images from the V&As image catalogue as digital postcards starting at GBP 1.50 for destinations within the UK. The service is provided worldwide with additional charges for overseas postage.

Pogopost has teamed up with Payment Services Provider (PSP), Ingenico Payment Services, to enable senders to pay for their postcards electronically using payment cards including Mastercard, American Express, Visa and Visa Debit.

Ingenico Payment Services provides ecommerce, multi-channel, financial and marketing solutions and it helps merchants manage, collect and secure their payments. Ingenico Payment Services is part of the Ingenico Group.

In recent news, Ingenico Payment Services has signed an agreement with Seamless, a Swedish mobile commerce software company, regarding the mobile wallet SEQR.